The Museum of the Great Southern now boasts this spectacular virtual reality adventure which takes viewers on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to the mysterious continent of Antarctica.

The Antarctica Experience uses the latest 360-degree, high-definition virtual reality technology to transport viewers to the frozen continent where they’ll explore Antarctica from a helicopter cockpit, get up close to an adorable penguin colony and witness the spectacular Southern Lights. Audiences will see first-hand the fascinating work of Australian scientists at Davis Station in understanding climate change, managing eco-systems and conserving unique wildlife.

This ground-breaking immersive experience is the work of WA film-maker Briege Whitehead, of White Spark Pictures, who partnered with BAFTA award-winning director Phil Harper, known for his work on David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef VR Dive.

Opening and closing time for the Museum is 10 - 4pm.