The Antarctica Experience Reached Final Days

After sell-out sessions across Australia, The Antarctica Experience is coming to Albany!

This is your chance to experience a day in the life of Antarctic scientists as they research this mysterious continent.

You will see first-hand the work that goes into understanding climate change, managing ecosystems, researching sustainability and conserving wildlife.

Along the way you will:

Explore Antarctica from a helicopter cockpit

Visit the resident penguin colony

Meet the researchers at Davis Station

See the spectacular Southern Lights

With 360-degree camera control and stunning 4K footage, this is Antarctica as you’ve never seen it before.

Exhibition ends this Sunday!