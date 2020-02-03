Triple M Melbourne 105.1
The Antarctica Experience Reached Final Days

You have until Sunday!

After sell-out sessions across Australia, The Antarctica Experience is coming to Albany!

This is your chance to experience a day in the life of Antarctic scientists as they research this mysterious continent.

You will see first-hand the work that goes into understanding climate change, managing ecosystems, researching sustainability and conserving wildlife.

Along the way you will:

  • Explore Antarctica from a helicopter cockpit
  • Visit the resident penguin colony
  • Meet the researchers at Davis Station
  • See the spectacular Southern Lights

With 360-degree camera control and stunning 4K footage, this is Antarctica as you’ve never seen it before.

Tickets are on sale now! Discounts available for education and family groups.

Exhibition ends this Sunday!

3 February 2020

Marion Print

Antarctica
Museum of the Great Southern
