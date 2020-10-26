The App Making Eating Out In Tasmania Safer!

The Book-Eat-SAFE app has been developed by a Tasmanian tech company Autech based in Launceston.

CEO Darren Alexander spoke with Brian Carlton on Triple M.

Mr. Alexander, says this app is going to make it easier for the hospitality sector in regards to contact tracing.

When people want to book in at their local restaurant, cafe or bar, they will be sent a QR code and a notification of their booking being accepted.

As part of the booking process, all details will be encrypted and saved, which will allow the app manufacturers to release any details to the Government if needed for tracing.

“The app will be a game changer for the hospitality industry, taking away the stress of correct contact tracing”

The app was launched over the weekend with Autech giving all the hospitality businesses a hundred free trials for four months.

“This is a great opportunity to help the hospitality businesses who have been doing it really tough”

Mr. Alexander said they have had 20 businesses who have already signed up and over 550 app pre-registrations from the general public, ready for the official release in November.

“The app is a great way to communicate with everyone using it, if situations change”

The app has started to get recognised on the mainland, but for the time being Mr. Alexander wants Autech to focus on the Tasmanian market first and continue supporting the Tasmanian Government.

“We are looking forward to working closely with businesses”

Listen to the full interview here...