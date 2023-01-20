The Ardern Era: How Will History Judge Jacinda?

Jacinda Ardern has announced she will quit as New Zealand prime minister next month, saying she no longer has “enough in the tank” to lead.

Ms Ardern choked up as she detailed how six “challenging” years in the job had taken a toll. on Thursday.

Chelsea Daniels, the Senior Reporter for NewsTalkZB in New Zealand, joined The Briefing to discuss Ms Arderns legacy.

Ms Ardern will step down as Labour Party leader no later than 7 February. There will be a vote in the coming days to determine her replacement. New Zealand will hold a general election on 14 October

