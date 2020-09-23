The ARIA Awards Announce New Look Event For 2020

The 2020 ARIA Awards are back for 2020 in a new look, covid save event.

Australian music's night of nights will be happening in a live event at Sydney's Star Event Centre this November 25th, with artists who can't attend joining via video cross and no live audience.

The event will be broadcast live on the Nine Network and performances streamed globally on YouTube, so you can still enjoy the award show from the comfort of your pool room.

After the rough year the music industry has had, this year's awards are bound to be a big celebration.

