The Aussie 'Sacrifices' That Stunned Arnold

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold admits Australia's successful qualification for the upcoming World Cup wouldn't have been possible if not for the "sacrifices" made by his playing group.

Arnold's squad was forced to qualify the hard way, with the Australians forced to go through the playoffs after falling short in the group stages.

None of that would've been possible without the cooperation from the players, with Arnold revealing most of his squad were urged against representing Australia by their respective clubs.

"It was a very tough program, during covid the number of sacrifices those players made… the pressure they were getting from their clubs not to play for Australia and not travel during covid internationally,” Arnold said on Triple M’s Dead Set Legends.

