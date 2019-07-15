Fresh from celebrating 8 years and over 2500 shows headlining on the Las Vegas strip, the Australian Bee Gees Show will be heading Down Under for the Australian leg of their 2019 ‘The Bee Gees Story’ world tour!



This new show will be presented in two parts and feature all of the hits in a nostalgic trip down memory lane in a multimedia concert event. The video component of the show has been completely reworked with a brand new script to help to tell the story of the amazing career of the Brothers Gibb.



The Australian Bee Gees Show is currently performing at The Excalibur Hotel and Casino and has been in residence for the past 8 years. The group has racked up over 2500 performances on the Las Vegas Strip. The Australian Bee Gees Show was recently voted Best Tribute Show in Las Vegas by the prestigious Las Vegas Review Journal and has made the top 10 in the ‘Overall Best Show’ category, an amazing achievement in Las Vegas.



The Australian Bee Gees show was also the first Australian band to perform 1000 shows headlining on the Famous Las Vegas Strip and with 2250 shows already under their belt they are looking forward to continued success in Sin City.



After 21 years on the world stage and over 7,000 performances in over 60 countries, The Australian Bee Gees Show has evolved to become the definitive live celebration of the wonderful music written by the Brothers Gibb.



From their first shows in 1996, The Australian Bee Gees Show has conquered Las Vegas and has played to capacity houses around the world, cementing their reputation as an exceptional live concert act and the world's leading Bee Gees Show.

For one night only be a part of the magic that is, The Australian Bee Gees Show.

Friday August 9 2019 – Albany Entertainment Centre – ALBANY, WA www.albanyentertainment.com.au | (08) 9844 5005