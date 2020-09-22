The Australian Skate Park League series is returning to the Millicent Skate Park in October.

The weekend will commence with free skateboarding clinics on Friday 9th October for those looking to tighten their skills or learn something new. Followed by the main event on Saturday 10th October where local skaters, BMXers and scooter-riders will have the opportunity to compete for a regional place as part of the Australian Skate Park League series held at Millicent Skate Park

Held in partnership with YMCA Action Sports, Skate Australia and Wattle Range Council, locals from ages 5 and up, are expected to take part in the event which will be held in a COVID safe modified format. The scooter, BMX and skateboard competitions are a part of a structured and interconnected Australian Skate Park League series held across the country.

YMCA Action Sports Specialist Lily Smith said the competition at Millicent was a chance for young locals to showcase their talent.

“There are some amazing up and coming skaters, scooter-riders and BMXers. These competitions give them the spotlight they deserve.”

She also said that this program, as well as skateboarding to the Tokyo Olympic Games was changing the face of traditional skateboarding.

“The series presents a great opportunity for young skateboarders to harness their skill and progress through a structured national pathway,” she said.

There are more than a 100 Skate Park League events a year, making up the Australian Skate Park League, which is the biggest and most established grass roots skateboard, scoot and BMX series in Australia.

The SA competitions makes up one part of YMCA’s national pathway program which are held in skate parks across QLD, VIC, TAS, NT, WA and NSW. As well as showcasing talent the league also creates opportunities for young people to gain experiential practical training in skate park event management.

The Millicent round has been brought to life through a partnership between Wattle Range Council, YMCA SA and Skate Australia.

“We are proud to again partner with YMCA SA and Skate Australia to bring this popular event to the Limestone Coast,” Wattle Range Mayor, Des Noll said.

“The Millicent Skate Park is an integral element of Millicent’s Domain parklands and this is a perfect use for what is becoming a first-class space.

“We certainly look forward to seeing both local and visiting talent in action,” he added.

Other major sponsors of the SA League include Bad Boy Australia, Element, Goliath, Skater Maps, Scooter Hut and Root Industries.

Details of Clinics:

Date: Friday, 9 October 2020

Time: 11.30am - 3.30pm

Details of Competition:

Date: Saturday, 10 October 2020

Time: 11.00am - 4.00pm

Location: Millicent Skate Park, 20 Ridge Terrace, Millicent SA