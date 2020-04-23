The Greater Shepparton City Council has good news for Shepparton locals!

The Balaclava & Verney Road project has been completed ahead of schedule, with traffic now able to travel in all four directions through the intersection.

The new intersection has been transformed from a round about, to a fully functional, signalised intersection complete with new road pavement and new paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

There have been other works completed as part of the project including work to the water main and service relocations to make room for the installation of indented parking.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure Phil Hoare says the area is now suitable for easy traffic flow and residential & industrial development.

“This was an important project to improve traffic movement to meet current and future needs at this location. The intersection is now better able to provide for the future growth in residential areas to the north, industrial development to the east and the future opening of the Greater Shepparton Secondary College to the south." - Phil Hoare

The works come thanks to funding from the Australian Federal Government, Shepparton Alternative Route Scheme, Regional Roads Victoria, Goulburn Valley Water Contribution and the Greater Shepparton City Council.

The Council would like to thanks residents and businesses within the area for their patience during this time.

