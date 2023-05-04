The Ban Over The Counter Vapes Backed By Local Dentists

The Australian Dental Association has backed a ban over new vaping laws changes that aim to end counter sales of non-prescription vapes.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Mark Butler announced a significant crackdown on flavoured vapes by the Federal Government.

The announcement also includes reducing the amount of tobacco used in prescription-only products provided through GPs.

Australian Dental Association’s President and Melbourne dentist Dr Stephen Liew said the use of vapes could cause oral health issues, some of which are shown to be “more detrimental to mouth health than years of smoking”.

Research has found that one in four people aged 18 to 24 and one in six aged 14 to 17 have vaped, often in primary schools, with some schools installing vape detectors in 40,000 school toilets.

The Australian Dental Association said impacts on oral health included an increased level of carcinogens in the saliva of e-cig users, as well as concerning oral lesions and a range of other oral health issues, including increased risk of dental decay and gum disease.

Purnima Kumar, a Professor of Dentistry and Chair of the Department of Periodontology said vaping for six months had the equivalent of a user as a smoker who had been smoking for five years.

“Compared to smoking, vaping is the greater of the two evils as changes occur quicker and cause more damage to the mouth,” she said.

