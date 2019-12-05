The Barking Spiders Announce One-Off Gig This Month

Notorious mystery band The Barking Spiders have announced a special one-off gig in Sydney this month.

The Aussie band will play The Factory Theatre, Saturday 28th, 2019 with tickets on-sale via Ticketek and selected music stores in Sydney.



Listen to the show announcement here:

Punters can purchase tickets from Red Eye Records, Utopia Record and Hum Music in the city and Beatdisc Records in Parramatta along with their copy of Cold Chisel's new album, Blood Moon, out December 6th.

The Barking Spiders will be supported by Sydney post-punk outfit, 100, who have signed binding NDA agreements, preventing them from making any comment.

In other, completely random and unrelated news, Cold Chisel are embarking on their biggest, outdoor tour to date.

Tickets and more info here

Triple M are playing Blood Moon by Cold Chisel Thursday 5th December, the night before it is released at 10pm.

