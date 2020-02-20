The Beer Ran Out At St Kilda’s Preseason Game Vs Hawthorn At Moorabbin Last Night

St Kilda hosted Hawthorn in a Marsh Cup game at Moorabbin last night, with a full house of around 8000 people in.

The crowd was so big they actually drank RSEA Park dry of beer!

Members of the finance, community and membership teams had to go to a local bottle shop to get more beer, according to Fox Footy.

Genuine local footy areas!

