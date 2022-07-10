The Ben Hunt Move Maroons Can't Make

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham has urged the Queensland Maroons to avoid the temptation of moving Ben Hunt into the halves to link up with skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.

Billy Slater's Maroons will be forced into major changes on Wednesday night after it was revealed that playmaker Cameron Munster and Murray Taulagi will miss the decider due to health and safety protocols.

With Slater confirming young gun halfback Tom Deardon will make his Origin debut as a result, Graham explained on Triple M's Sunday Scrum why Hunt's role in games I and II can't change.

"You solve the problem immediately with one move," Graham told Triple M.

