The Benalla Festival Has Been Cancelled Due To Ongoing Restrictions

The 2020 Benalla Festival - which was scheduled to be held from October 31st to November 8th - has been cancelled as coronavirus restrictions continue.

Benalla Festival Advisory Committee Chair, Cr Barbara Alexander said:

“Not holding the Festival this year is a great disappointment for me and I am sure for the whole community, as it is our chance to celebrate the vibrancy of Benalla and District. It is however the responsible thing for us to do because the safety of everyone in our community comes first and there are restrictions in place."

Planning for the 2021 Benalla Festival has already begun, with the Government announcing $26,400 under the Festivals Australia program for The Village Festival of New Performance to deliver The Game, a large-scale, interactive community competition that reinvents theatre sports.

Cr Alexander said that the funding and planning for next year's festival is "important to helping our community recover from this pandemic and in bringing events and festivals safely back to Benalla".

That being said, we're looking forward to a safe and even greater Benalla Festival in 2021.

