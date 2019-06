Benalla Police are calling on the public to help them to locate Bradley Brown.

According to Police, Bradley has some outstanding arrest warrants and they need YOUR help in locating him.

Locals, keep your eyes peeled because Bradley is know to hang about the Benalla and Wangaratta area.

If you DO spot him, contact Benalla Police Station on 03 5760 0200, call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or head to the website.