The Best (And Worst) Of Jay-Z's Hitch Your Caravan In 2022

The Sunday Rub has delivered some pearls of wisdom, and some absolute howlers in 2022!

Jay-Z's Hitch Your Caravan was unsullied of sponsorship until the late rounds of the year, but took off with the influx of cash despite Ross and Duck completely forgetting about the segment each week...

There were great calls including the De Konings and Jamie Elliott, and there were some terrible takes including Port to make the 8 and Tom Green making a Brownlow run!

LISTEN HERE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: