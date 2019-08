Triple M's Ryan Girdler has backed James Tedesco to take out the game's top award in 2019 after a stellar year.

The Roosters fullback has been instrumental for both his club side and the NSW Blues, with Girdler labelling Teddy the "best big game player" in the competition.

LISTEN TO GIRDS' COMMENTS HERE:

This was part of Triple M Saturday NRL Dally M Awards (so far...) including the Coach of the Year, Buy of the year and Rookie of the year for the 2019 season; hear the full chat below.