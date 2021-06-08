The Best Bits From Triple M Footy In Round 12

It was another massive weekend of footy on the M's. In case you missed it, we've done the hard work for you and compiled the very best moments from Round 12!

Billy Goes 1-on-1 With Shane Mumford

How could this go wrong? Billy's line of questioning to the GWS ruckman went right off the rails!

Wayne Carey Opens Up About His Potential Indigenous Lineage

Duck spoke publicly for the first time about his potential Indigenous heritage on the Sunday Rub.

Billy Stops The Quiz To Watch A Race & Daisy's Mate Chokes!

The Saturday Rub quiz had it all! Billy cheered home a $19 winner at Flemington and Daisy's mate dominated under he stumbled at the final hurdle.

Ross Lyon's Deep Dive: Michael Walters

Ross told the Sunday Rub about the extreme measures and testing exchanges he had with Michael Walters' to turn his career around.

Browny's Top 5: AFL Media Rich List

Browny blew the lid off what the biggest earners in the AFL media landscape are earning!

Gilbert McAdam On What Indigenous Round Means To Him

He shared what Sir Douglas Nicholls Round means to him.

Fev Reflects On His Time In Brisbane

Brendan Fevola joined the Friday Huddle and shared his experience of his stint with the Brisbane Lions.

Further Investigation Into The AFL Boxing Event

The Friday Huddle revealed more details...