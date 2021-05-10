The Best Bits From Triple M Footy In Round 8

All the best stuff!

It was another massive weekend of footy on the M's. In case you missed it, we've done the hard work for you and compiled the very best moments from Round 8! 

Browny's Top 5 Media Feuds Involving Damian Barrett 

Browny found a common denominator with the big footy feuds! 

Billy Baits Leon Cameron About Jeremy Cameron 

Billy couldn't help himself but ask the Giants coach about his former star forward after he bagged 6 on Friday night. 

Triple M's Call Of Shai Bolton's Screamer 

Here's how we called the Mark of the Year contender!

 

The Friday Huddle reveal a AFL Boxing event full of ex-stars

Some big names are set to be on the card, including Nath Brown & Kane Cornes! 

Catch everything from Triple M Footy here!  

