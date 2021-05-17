The Best Bits From Triple M Footy In Round 9

It was another massive weekend of footy on the M's. In case you missed it, we've done the hard work for you and compiled the very best moments from Round 9!

Could Duck & Blighty Have Coached North Melbourne?

Damo lifted the lid on the time Duck was approached to work alongside Malcolm Blight.

Ross Lyon Names His Flag Contenders

Ross the boss listed five sides who are in the race.

G-Train Recalls The Time He Played On Plugger

Fraser Gehrig joined the Friday Huddle!

The Sunday Rub Discuss Hardwick's Marvel Stadium Comments

Dimma's bizarre take on how he "hates" playing at Marvel had the boys scratching their heads.

Browny's Top 5 Commentary Clangers

Some very funny stuff ups here!

Joey Sprays Rooey Over The Triple MVP Votes

Leigh Montagna & Nick Riewoldt butted heads over Darcy Parish not getting a vote!

Further Developments For Exclusive AFL Media Boxing Event

All the latest after the Friday Huddle boys broke the news last week!