The Best Bits From Triple M Footy This Weekend!

Here at Triple M Footy we have wall-to-wall footy coverage all weekend, so sometimes the best bits get lost. But we've done the hard work for you and compiled the very best moments from Round 6!

Howie Games vs Dyl & Friends

Mark Howard & Dylan Buckley went toe-to-toe on Friday night about their respective podcasts and who was the king of the jungle!

Browny Rips Off The Sunday Rub Quiz!

Nathan Brown has copied & pasted the Sunday Rub's quiz word for word and taken it to the Sunday Footy Show on Channel 9. The boys exposed his plagiarism on-air!

Billy's Quiz Returns To The Saturday Rub

Back by popular demand, the full scale version of Billy's quiz was back on Saturday afternoon!

Dom Sheed Reveals He Hasn't Paid For A Beer In Perth Since 2018

Bernie Vince posed the question if the premiership hero had forked out since his heroics against the Pies.

The Sunday Rub Rip Into Howie For His 'Remarkable' Comment

Howie got a bit carried away with one of his remarks, and the boys pulled him back into line!

Chief Mocks The MCC Members!

Damo tried to put Chief on the spot for rejecting a lap of honour at the MCG when he retired. Chief then went on the give the MCC Members an almighty drive by...

Subscribe to Triple M Footy on the LiSTNR app for the full length podcasts!

Missed anything else? Check out all the podcasts & clips from the weekend!