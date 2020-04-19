The Best Bits Of Global Citizen's Together At Home Online Festival

The world got together this weekend to watch the huge online concert Together At Home.

The massive event, curated by Lady Gaga celebrated the world's best musicians and the hard people working who are working to see an end to COV-19.



Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Bille Joe Armstrong, Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow and heaps more including the late addition of the Rolling Stones.

Catch our review:



It was so special seeing these huge stars in their homes, studios and creatives spaces. Seeing Eddie Vedder's home studio where he has The Who’s road case.

Eddie Vedder played River Cross, off the new album Gigaton on the organ, the same way he first debuted the new song, live two years ago.

Seeing Elton John and his piano in the oil stained driveway littered with basketballs, he gave us a stripped back version of I'm Still Standing.



Paul McCartney performed The Beatles hit Lady Madonna, giving his late mother a shout out, who used to be a nurse, giving his thanks to the medical staff.



The late additions to the lineup, Rolling Stones, Mick, Keith, Ronny and Charlie Watts on drums- well he was tapping along on road cases, his massive book case and even his arm chair. Although the performance of You Can’t Always Get What You Want was out of time, it was authentic.

Mick kicked off the performance on acoustic guitar and Keith was classic Keith had some delicious looking liquid treat, his room looked like it smelt of whiskey.

It's so interesting seeing inside their homes, Ronnie Woods has a palm tree inside his home and I want to get lost in Charlie Watts record collection.



Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong stepped it back a notch for a chilled out version of Wake Me Up When September Ends and The Killers brought the party with their hit single Mr Brightside.



The biggest highlight is seeing medical staff and volunteers from across the world being highlighted more than these huge celebrities.

Missed the gig? Catch up on the performances on the Global Citizen YouTube channel here

Donate and show your support to Global Citizen here: www.globalcitizen.org



Catch up on the Best of Triple M Rock:



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



