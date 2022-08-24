The Best Brit Bands Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

From The Style Council To Queen

Article heading image for The Best Brit Bands Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

Awite Guvnah?! How's ya father? Ave a cuppa tea. And all that British stuff. For a bunch of people who sound so weird - and what is it with all their accents? - they've produced some bloody good music over the years. So that's the theme of today's Countdown - The Best Of Britz. 

Anyway, here's the best 80s artists from the British Isles as voted by Triple M Club members. Look out for an appearance from the band we named our whole Flock Of 80s Fridays after:

32Shout to the topThe Style Council
31True Spandau Ballet
30Addicted to Love [7" Version]Robert Palmer
29Is This LoveWhitesnake
28Just Can't Get EnoughDepeche Mode
27You Better You BetThe Who
26Slave To LoveBryan Ferry
25Promised You A MiracleSimple Minds
24Got My Mind Set On YouGeorge Harrison
23Underneath The Radar Underworld
22Everybody Wants To Rule The WorldTears For Fears
21I Ran (So Far Away)A Flock Of Seagulls
20Sledgehammer Peter Gabriel
19Big LogRobert Plant
18Blue Monday ['88]New Order
17Rock The CasbahThe Clash
16Invisible TouchGenesis
15Nobody Told MeJohn Lennon
14Our HouseMadness
13Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) Eurythmics
12Run Like HellPink Floyd
11Close To MeThe Cure
10It's In The Way That You Use ItEric Clapton
9White WeddingBilly Idol
8(Billy) Don't Lose My NumberPhil Collins
7Love BitesDef Leppard
6Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
5Money For Nothing Dire Straits
4Every Breath You TakeThe Police
3Emotional RescueThe Rolling Stones
2Let's DanceDavid Bowie
1Radio Ga Ga Queen

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

Listen live to Triple M on the free LiSTNR App and keep up to date with all the latest in music by subscribing to Triple M Rock. You can even listen to nothing but 80s music on there with the dedicated Triple M 80's station too!

24 August 2022

Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Listen Live!
Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs