The Best Brit Bands Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

Awite Guvnah?! How's ya father? Ave a cuppa tea. And all that British stuff. For a bunch of people who sound so weird - and what is it with all their accents? - they've produced some bloody good music over the years. So that's the theme of today's Countdown - The Best Of Britz.

Anyway, here's the best 80s artists from the British Isles as voted by Triple M Club members. Look out for an appearance from the band we named our whole Flock Of 80s Fridays after:

32 Shout to the top The Style Council 31 True Spandau Ballet 30 Addicted to Love [7" Version] Robert Palmer 29 Is This Love Whitesnake 28 Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode 27 You Better You Bet The Who 26 Slave To Love Bryan Ferry 25 Promised You A Miracle Simple Minds 24 Got My Mind Set On You George Harrison 23 Underneath The Radar Underworld 22 Everybody Wants To Rule The World Tears For Fears 21 I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock Of Seagulls 20 Sledgehammer Peter Gabriel 19 Big Log Robert Plant 18 Blue Monday ['88] New Order 17 Rock The Casbah The Clash 16 Invisible Touch Genesis 15 Nobody Told Me John Lennon 14 Our House Madness 13 Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) Eurythmics 12 Run Like Hell Pink Floyd 11 Close To Me The Cure 10 It's In The Way That You Use It Eric Clapton 9 White Wedding Billy Idol 8 (Billy) Don't Lose My Number Phil Collins 7 Love Bites Def Leppard 6 Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran 5 Money For Nothing Dire Straits 4 Every Breath You Take The Police 3 Emotional Rescue The Rolling Stones 2 Let's Dance David Bowie 1 Radio Ga Ga Queen

