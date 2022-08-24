The Best Brit Bands Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

- Rock NewsThe Best Brit Bands Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns
From The Style Council To Queen
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
Awite Guvnah?! How's ya father? Ave a cuppa tea. And all that British stuff. For a bunch of people who sound so weird - and what is it with all their accents? - they've produced some bloody good music over the years. So that's the theme of today's Countdown - The Best Of Britz.
Anyway, here's the best 80s artists from the British Isles as voted by Triple M Club members. Look out for an appearance from the band we named our whole Flock Of 80s Fridays after:
|32
|Shout to the top
|The Style Council
|31
|True
|Spandau Ballet
|30
|Addicted to Love [7" Version]
|Robert Palmer
|29
|Is This Love
|Whitesnake
|28
|Just Can't Get Enough
|Depeche Mode
|27
|You Better You Bet
|The Who
|26
|Slave To Love
|Bryan Ferry
|25
|Promised You A Miracle
|Simple Minds
|24
|Got My Mind Set On You
|George Harrison
|23
|Underneath The Radar
|Underworld
|22
|Everybody Wants To Rule The World
|Tears For Fears
|21
|I Ran (So Far Away)
|A Flock Of Seagulls
|20
|Sledgehammer
|Peter Gabriel
|19
|Big Log
|Robert Plant
|18
|Blue Monday ['88]
|New Order
|17
|Rock The Casbah
|The Clash
|16
|Invisible Touch
|Genesis
|15
|Nobody Told Me
|John Lennon
|14
|Our House
|Madness
|13
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
|Eurythmics
|12
|Run Like Hell
|Pink Floyd
|11
|Close To Me
|The Cure
|10
|It's In The Way That You Use It
|Eric Clapton
|9
|White Wedding
|Billy Idol
|8
|(Billy) Don't Lose My Number
|Phil Collins
|7
|Love Bites
|Def Leppard
|6
|Hungry Like The Wolf
|Duran Duran
|5
|Money For Nothing
|Dire Straits
|4
|Every Breath You Take
|The Police
|3
|Emotional Rescue
|The Rolling Stones
|2
|Let's Dance
|David Bowie
|1
|Radio Ga Ga
|Queen
