The "Best Joke" At The Edinburgh Comedy Festival Has Been Announced And It's Absolute Rubbish

The Edinburgh Fringe is the biggest Comedy Festival in the world (sorry Melbourne) and every year the UK TV channel Dave run an award for the Best Joke Of The Fringe.

The 2019 winner has just been announced and... well, we're wondering if they've forgotten that jokes have to be funny.

"I keep randomly shouting out 'Broccoli' and 'Cauliflower'... I think I might have florets".

Yes. That's it.

The "joke" comes from Swedish (ah, that explains it) "comedian" Olaf Falafel (to be fair, his name's funnier than his material). He performed his show 'One Giant Leek For Mankind', which implies the broccoli and cauliflower gag was the tip of the iceberg (lettuce..?) when it came to veggie mentions in his set.

His gag was voted by the British Public in a poll, which proves once and for all - after Brexit and making Boris Johnson Prime Minister - that Poms should be denied the vote.

The joke has actually caused a bit of scandal in the UK with a charity for Tourettes demanding an apology after being offended by the material, which is nearly as dumb as the gag itself.

Here's The Top Ten Best Gags From The Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Festival In Full - judge for yourself if any are better than Olaf Falafel's winner: