The Best Number One Songs Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

From Austen Tayshus To Men At Work

Article heading image for The Best Number One Songs Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

Today's countdown is the ultimate list of songs released in the 1980s to make it to number one. As you can imagine this is a very hot list! And how do you pick which get to this number one? A: with a great deal of difficulty. 

What do you reckon? Feel like the Triple M Club got it right? 

33AustralianaAusten Tayshus
32You Can Call Me AlPaul Simon
31AntmusicAdam Ant
30Reckless (Don't Be So)Australian Crawl
29We Built This CityStarship
28Eye of the TigerSurvivor
27Live It UpMental as Anything
26Come On EileenDexys Midnight Runners
25Crazy Little Thing Called LoveQueen
24Shout Tears For Fears
23Counting The BeatThe Swingers
2299 LuftballoonsNena
21Out Of Mind Out Of SightModels
20Abracadabra The Steve Miller Band
19I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)The Proclaimers
18I Got You Split Enz
17Simply IrresistibleRobert Palmer
16Love Is A Battlefield Pat Benatar
15Funky Town Pseudo Echo
14Start Me UpThe Rolling Stones
13I Want To Know What Love IsForeigner
12She Drives Me CrazyFine Young Cannibals
11The Final Countdown Europe
10Tainted LoveSoft Cell
9What You NeedINXS
8Africa Toto
7Love Shack The B-52's
6You're The VoiceJohn Farnham
5Whip ItDevo
4DesireU2
3Turning JapaneseThe Vapors
2Janie's Got A Gun Aerosmith
1Down UnderMen At Work

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

Listen live to Triple M on the free LiSTNR App and keep up to date with all the latest in music by subscribing to Triple M Rock. You can even listen to nothing but 80s music on there with the dedicated Triple M 80's station too!

a day ago

Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Listen Live!
Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Flock of 80s
80s
Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs