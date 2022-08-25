The Best Number One Songs Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

Today's countdown is the ultimate list of songs released in the 1980s to make it to number one. As you can imagine this is a very hot list! And how do you pick which get to this number one? A: with a great deal of difficulty.

What do you reckon? Feel like the Triple M Club got it right?

33 Australiana Austen Tayshus 32 You Can Call Me Al Paul Simon 31 Antmusic Adam Ant 30 Reckless (Don't Be So) Australian Crawl 29 We Built This City Starship 28 Eye of the Tiger Survivor 27 Live It Up Mental as Anything 26 Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners 25 Crazy Little Thing Called Love Queen 24 Shout Tears For Fears 23 Counting The Beat The Swingers 22 99 Luftballoons Nena 21 Out Of Mind Out Of Sight Models 20 Abracadabra The Steve Miller Band 19 I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers 18 I Got You Split Enz 17 Simply Irresistible Robert Palmer 16 Love Is A Battlefield Pat Benatar 15 Funky Town Pseudo Echo 14 Start Me Up The Rolling Stones 13 I Want To Know What Love Is Foreigner 12 She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals 11 The Final Countdown Europe 10 Tainted Love Soft Cell 9 What You Need INXS 8 Africa Toto 7 Love Shack The B-52's 6 You're The Voice John Farnham 5 Whip It Devo 4 Desire U2 3 Turning Japanese The Vapors 2 Janie's Got A Gun Aerosmith 1 Down Under Men At Work

