The Best Number One Songs Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns
From Austen Tayshus To Men At Work
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
Today's countdown is the ultimate list of songs released in the 1980s to make it to number one. As you can imagine this is a very hot list! And how do you pick which get to this number one? A: with a great deal of difficulty.
What do you reckon? Feel like the Triple M Club got it right?
|33
|Australiana
|Austen Tayshus
|32
|You Can Call Me Al
|Paul Simon
|31
|Antmusic
|Adam Ant
|30
|Reckless (Don't Be So)
|Australian Crawl
|29
|We Built This City
|Starship
|28
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|27
|Live It Up
|Mental as Anything
|26
|Come On Eileen
|Dexys Midnight Runners
|25
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Queen
|24
|Shout
|Tears For Fears
|23
|Counting The Beat
|The Swingers
|22
|99 Luftballoons
|Nena
|21
|Out Of Mind Out Of Sight
|Models
|20
|Abracadabra
|The Steve Miller Band
|19
|I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
|The Proclaimers
|18
|I Got You
|Split Enz
|17
|Simply Irresistible
|Robert Palmer
|16
|Love Is A Battlefield
|Pat Benatar
|15
|Funky Town
|Pseudo Echo
|14
|Start Me Up
|The Rolling Stones
|13
|I Want To Know What Love Is
|Foreigner
|12
|She Drives Me Crazy
|Fine Young Cannibals
|11
|The Final Countdown
|Europe
|10
|Tainted Love
|Soft Cell
|9
|What You Need
|INXS
|8
|Africa
|Toto
|7
|Love Shack
|The B-52's
|6
|You're The Voice
|John Farnham
|5
|Whip It
|Devo
|4
|Desire
|U2
|3
|Turning Japanese
|The Vapors
|2
|Janie's Got A Gun
|Aerosmith
|1
|Down Under
|Men At Work
