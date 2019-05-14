The Best Of The Melbourne Comedy Fest Are Dropping Into Hobart!

And we simply cannot wait!!

Georgie Marr

14 May 2019

Georgie Marr

Article heading image for The Best Of The Melbourne Comedy Fest Are Dropping Into Hobart!

Who's in need of a decent belly laugh? 

Well look no further because the Hobart Brewing Co. has you sorted with the an absolute cracker of a comedy show this Thursday!

Post

From 8PM till 10PM, Hobart Brewing Co. will have an extensive list of tasty beers for you to choose from, while our Melbourne Comedy Fest veterans serve up endless laughs all night long. 

Post

Here is a list of some the hilarious individuals who will be gracing the stage on Thursday night... 

  • Tim Logan 
  • Chloe Black 
  • Mick Davies 
  • Isabella Roldan 
  • David J 
  • Jane New
  • Sam Horton 

With your host David Bakker keeping you entertained between sets. 

Tickets are only $10 each, so if you don't have anything scheduled in for this Thursday night, treat yourself to a barrel of laughs at Hobart Brewing Co!

Post

Head to the Facebook for more info!!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs