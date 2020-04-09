More Of The Best Robelinda2 Cricket Videos To Binge During Isolation

Just like many people around the world, the Triple M Cricket fan podcast have a little bit more time on their hands than they once did.

This has resulted in countless hours of binging on cricket videos during isolation.

In these tough times, we are eternally grateful for the cricket archive GOAT 'Robelinda2' on YouTube.

So the boys got together to shortlist the very best videos to churn through! Take a listen and get stuck into them.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST SPECIAL:

Rob has also been busy on Twitter as well posting all sorts of obscure cricketing moments from yesteryear for our enjoyment!

For more cricket content all year round, follow us at 'Triple M Cricket' on the socials. Don't forget to also subscribe to Triple M Cricket wherever you get your podcasts!