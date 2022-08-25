The Best Songs Of The 80s NOT To Be Number One Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

We had to double-take at this list. How on EARTH did these not get to number one?!?!

We're doing another list of the songs that DID make it to number one during the 80's and we honestly reckon this list is better!

Shows what the record-buying public know.

33 Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes 32 Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit] Eurythmics 31 Close To Me The Cure 30 Never Tear Us Apart INXS 29 Jack And Diane John Mellencamp 28 Relax Frankie Goes To Hollywood 27 Born In The U.S.A Bruce Springsteen 26 Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version] Hunters & Collectors 25 Under Pressure Queen and David Bowie 24 Stand R.E.M. 23 Power and the Passion Midnight Oil 22 Seven Wonders Fleetwood Mac 21 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC 20 We Didn't Start The Fire Billy Joel 19 Great Southern Land Icehouse 18 Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi 17 Let's Dance David Bowie 16 Better Be Home Soon Crowded House 15 Pride (In The Name Of Love) U2 14 In the Air Tonight Phil Collins 13 Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered] Guns N' Roses 12 The Boys Of Summer Don Henley 11 All Fired Up [Single Version] Pat Benatar 10 Flame Trees Cold Chisel 9 Start Me Up The Rolling Stones 8 Jump Van Halen 7 Money For Nothing [Album Version] Dire Straits 6 Hurts So Good John Mellencamp 5 Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen 4 Don't Change INXS 3 Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams 2 Another One Bites the Dust Queen 1 Back In Black AC/DC

