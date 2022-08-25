The Best Songs Of The 80s NOT To Be Number One Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

From Jimmy Barnes To AC/DC

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

We had to double-take at this list. How on EARTH did these not get to number one?!?! 

We're doing another list of the songs that DID make it to number one during the 80's and we honestly reckon this list is better!

Shows what the record-buying public know.

33Working Class ManJimmy Barnes
32Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]Eurythmics
31Close To MeThe Cure
30Never Tear Us ApartINXS
29Jack And DianeJohn Mellencamp
28RelaxFrankie Goes To Hollywood
27Born In The U.S.ABruce Springsteen
26Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]Hunters & Collectors
25Under PressureQueen and David Bowie
24StandR.E.M.
23Power and the PassionMidnight Oil
22Seven WondersFleetwood Mac
21You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
20We Didn't Start The FireBilly Joel
19Great Southern LandIcehouse
18Livin' On A PrayerBon Jovi
17Let's DanceDavid Bowie
16Better Be Home SoonCrowded House
15Pride (In The Name Of Love)U2
14In the Air TonightPhil Collins
13Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]Guns N' Roses
12The Boys Of SummerDon Henley
11All Fired Up [Single Version]Pat Benatar
10Flame TreesCold Chisel
9Start Me UpThe Rolling Stones
8JumpVan Halen
7Money For Nothing [Album Version]Dire Straits
6Hurts So GoodJohn Mellencamp
5Dancing In the DarkBruce Springsteen
4Don't ChangeINXS
3Summer Of '69Bryan Adams
2Another One Bites the DustQueen
1Back In BlackAC/DC

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

