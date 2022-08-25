- Rock NewsThe Best Songs Of The 80s NOT To Be Number One Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns
The Best Songs Of The 80s NOT To Be Number One Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns
From Jimmy Barnes To AC/DC
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
We had to double-take at this list. How on EARTH did these not get to number one?!?!
We're doing another list of the songs that DID make it to number one during the 80's and we honestly reckon this list is better!
Shows what the record-buying public know.
|33
|Working Class Man
|Jimmy Barnes
|32
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]
|Eurythmics
|31
|Close To Me
|The Cure
|30
|Never Tear Us Apart
|INXS
|29
|Jack And Diane
|John Mellencamp
|28
|Relax
|Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|27
|Born In The U.S.A
|Bruce Springsteen
|26
|Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]
|Hunters & Collectors
|25
|Under Pressure
|Queen and David Bowie
|24
|Stand
|R.E.M.
|23
|Power and the Passion
|Midnight Oil
|22
|Seven Wonders
|Fleetwood Mac
|21
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|20
|We Didn't Start The Fire
|Billy Joel
|19
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
|18
|Livin' On A Prayer
|Bon Jovi
|17
|Let's Dance
|David Bowie
|16
|Better Be Home Soon
|Crowded House
|15
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|U2
|14
|In the Air Tonight
|Phil Collins
|13
|Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
|12
|The Boys Of Summer
|Don Henley
|11
|All Fired Up [Single Version]
|Pat Benatar
|10
|Flame Trees
|Cold Chisel
|9
|Start Me Up
|The Rolling Stones
|8
|Jump
|Van Halen
|7
|Money For Nothing [Album Version]
|Dire Straits
|6
|Hurts So Good
|John Mellencamp
|5
|Dancing In the Dark
|Bruce Springsteen
|4
|Don't Change
|INXS
|3
|Summer Of '69
|Bryan Adams
|2
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Queen
|1
|Back In Black
|AC/DC
