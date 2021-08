Yesterday was the final edition of the Sunday Rub for the year, and if the rumours are true it means we'll have to farewell Ross Lyon in 2022.

The boys put together a montage of Ross' commentary highlights (and lowlights) in what might have been his final show.

LISTEN HERE:

From forgetting how to use the mic, to showing up with a 1L Gatorade, this had it all!

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: