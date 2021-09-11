The Big-Name Signings That Could Save The Wests Tigers

The saga at the Wests Tigers rolls on – but Triple M's Mark Geyer has identified a hit-list of talent could the turn the joint venture's fortunes around.

"They need a kill – and by that I mean a big name signing that other players want to come to the club and play with," Geyer told the Saturday Scrum.

"Look what's happened up there at the Broncos. First they signed Adam Reynolds, then Kurt Capewell... the Tigers need a circuit-breaker."

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

​