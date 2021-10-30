The Big Reason Why Brad Haddin Never Doubted David Warner

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin never doubted David Warner's return to run scoring after the opener led the Aussie side to victory in their second T20 World Cup game.

Warner's crucial knock of 65 helped Australia to a 7 wicket win over Sri Lanka, with Haddin telling the Triple M Dead Set Legends there's one big reason 35-year-old returned to his best in the format he has dominated for years.

