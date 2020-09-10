The Biggest Challenges Josh Addo-Carr Will Face Ahead Of Switch To Fullback

A new club and a new position? This is what Josh Addo-Carr will face in 2021 as "The Foxx" plans to move back to Sydney and slot into the number one jersey.

At which club? Well that's still to be decided but according to reports the Wests Tigers are leading the race having tabled a four-year deal to Addo-Carr.

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, two time Premiership winner Adam MacDougall explained the challenges Addo-Carr is set to face as he transitions from the wing to fullback.

