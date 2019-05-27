The Bloke Who Brought Us Wasabi Has Taken On Rage Against The Machine On The Voice Australia

Cassie Walker

27 May 2019

Image: Lee Harding, google

Lee Harding, the vintage Australian Idol contestant who brought us the 2005 banger Wasabi is back on Australian televisions.

Harding appeared on The Voice Australia blind auditions last night and was the first contestant to bring the mosh with his take of Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name Of.

Lee Harding has spiced up the typically pop sounding show, to a wasabi level heat with this performance.

We're backing Lee Harding in this comp!

