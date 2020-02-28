The Bluesfest 2020 Lineup Has Expanded Once Again!

The Bluesfest 2020 lineup has expanded yet again, having rolled out their eighth artist announcement. Yes, eighth!

We're already keen to see headliners like Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Crowded House, John Butler an more, so this is the icing on the cake!

The impressive lineup means there's something for everyone & that's definitely something we can get around.

Here's the acts that will be taking the stage for Bluesfest 2020:

Trombone Shorty & Orleans

The Bamboos

The Sensations

Ray Beadle [Acoustic]

Henry Wagons

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Round Mountain Girls

Electrik Lemonade [2019 Busking Comp Winner]

Palm Valley [2019 Busking Comp Grommet Winner]

AND

Harts plays Hendrix

Micki Free

Here Come The Mummies

Dami Im

Morgane Ji

Emily Wurramara

Dirty Honey

Roshani

My Baby

Hussy Hicks

Lambros.

The Regime

AND

Alanis Morrissette

Tori Kelly

AND

Kool & the Gang

The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Guy Sebastian

Allen Stone

LP

Dweezil Zappa

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Waifs

Erja Lyytinen

Chain

Ash Grunwald

AND

Lenny Kravitz

The Waterboys (Exclusive)

Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)

Eagles Of Death Metal

Zucchero (Exclusive)

Ani Difranco

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Amadou & Mariam

The Allman Betts Band

Yola

Tal Wilkenfield

Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)

AND

Dave Matthews Band

Crowded House

Patti Smith and Her Band

George Benson

Brandi Carlile

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Morcheeba

John Prine

Jenny Lewis

Frank Turner

John Mayall

Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Marcus King Band

Walter Trout

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Greensky Bluegrass

Larkin Poe

The War & Treaty

How's that?! We can't wait for April!

Missed the show? Catch up with Bridge & Spida here: