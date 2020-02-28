The Bluesfest 2020 Lineup Has Expanded Once Again!
We can't get enough
The Bluesfest 2020 lineup has expanded yet again, having rolled out their eighth artist announcement. Yes, eighth!
We're already keen to see headliners like Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Crowded House, John Butler an more, so this is the icing on the cake!
The impressive lineup means there's something for everyone & that's definitely something we can get around.
Here's the acts that will be taking the stage for Bluesfest 2020:
Trombone Shorty & Orleans
The Bamboos
The Sensations
Ray Beadle [Acoustic]
Henry Wagons
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Round Mountain Girls
Electrik Lemonade [2019 Busking Comp Winner]
Palm Valley [2019 Busking Comp Grommet Winner]
AND
Harts plays Hendrix
Micki Free
Here Come The Mummies
Dami Im
Morgane Ji
Emily Wurramara
Dirty Honey
Roshani
My Baby
Hussy Hicks
Lambros.
The Regime
AND
Alanis Morrissette
Tori Kelly
AND
Kool & the Gang
The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Guy Sebastian
Allen Stone
LP
Dweezil Zappa
Troy Cassar-Daley
The Waifs
Erja Lyytinen
Chain
Ash Grunwald
AND
Lenny Kravitz
The Waterboys (Exclusive)
Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)
Eagles Of Death Metal
Zucchero (Exclusive)
Ani Difranco
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Amadou & Mariam
The Allman Betts Band
Yola
Tal Wilkenfield
Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)
AND
Dave Matthews Band
Crowded House
Patti Smith and Her Band
George Benson
Brandi Carlile
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Morcheeba
John Prine
Jenny Lewis
Frank Turner
John Mayall
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Marcus King Band
Walter Trout
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Greensky Bluegrass
Larkin Poe
The War & Treaty
How's that?! We can't wait for April!
