The Body Of Murdered Aboriginal Woman To Be Returned To Her Family

Trigger warning for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders: This story contains information about people who have died.

The body of a murdered Aboriginal woman will finally be returned to her hometown of Cherbourg.

The person who killed Queenie Hart 46 years ago has never been charged, with police now closing the cold case.

She was just 28-years-old when her lifeless body was found in mangroves near Rockhampton.

Her remains will be exhumed from an unmarked grave and brought with elders to the Indigenous community.

The ABC reports Queenie's niece, Debbie West, said the traditional landowners, the Darambul people, will hold a corroboree and smoking ceremony at her gravesite before the exhumation.

There will be a celebration of Queenie's life on October 29 in Cherbourg.

