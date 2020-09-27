The BoM Is Expected To Officially Announce La Nina Weather Pattern Tomorrow

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said four or five cyclones were forecast to develop in the Coral Sea this wet season, with one or two expected to make landfall in the north, he explained to The Daily Mercury

"Last year … was an exceptional year where we had bushfires, we had the worst drought on record for many parts of eastern and southern Australia, and we had frequent dust storms," he said. "Because of a developing La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, the threat this year will be more in the form of heavy rain, flooding and tropical cyclones."