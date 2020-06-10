The Boss: That Time Clairsy Asked Rock Legend Bruce Springsteen That Epic Question
Rock star!
William Buck
As we celebrate the G.O.A.T. - today's entry is a complete legend and seeing it's all about Bruce Springsteen, Clairsy went back in time - a truly special time - to reminisce about when the legend came to Perth for those shows!
The year was 2017 and Clairsy was invited to the media throng and asked a question of Bruce that, well, just listen:
LISTEN:
There's lots of very good reasons why he's called The Boss. And lots of very good reasons why he's number 8 in our search for the G.O.A.T. Rock on Boss!
