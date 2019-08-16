The Botanic Bridge To Bridge Is A Sell Out!

This year's Botanic to Bridge is officially sold out with online registrations now closed.

Registration capacity was reached in both the 3km and the 8km with over 3,800 people signing up. That's the biggest response in 5 years!

Gladstone Ports Corporation's People, Community, and Sustainability General Manager Rowen Winsor said he can't believe the result.

“We are overwhelmed by the love that the community has for the event, the amount of support this year has shone through with registrations tracking ahead throughout the campaign,” - Ms Winsor

The Race office opened today at the CQ University Marina Campus from 7:30am to 6:30pm and will open again tomorrow morning between 8 am and 12 pm.

All the action kicks off Sunday the 18th of August. The 8km event will commence at 7:30am and the 3km event will commence at 9:00am.

For more information on the event, make sure you check out their website.