The Boyne Tannum Hookup Is Coming Back For 2021 & Everyone Can Be A Winner!

Australia’s biggest family fishing competition, the Boyne Tannum Hookup, had a ripper of an event in 2020, with organisers swiftly adapting to COVID-19 restrictions just weeks out from the comp.

In light of the trying times, the event was live-streamed, showing off the stunning Gladstone Region, more than $191,000 worth of fishing and boating prizes were given away, bringing the community together.

Well, now you can get even more excited because The Boyne Tannum Hookup is coming back for 2021 from April 30-May 2 and it's set to be a jam-packed 3-day program with free activities to enjoy! You can look forward to Super Tank fishing demonstrations, kids fishing lessons, Hodgie's fish filleting and Phippsy Seafood cooking, kids lure throwing competitions, craft, live music all afternoon and more!

Friday night is the McDonalds HookUp Youth Ambassadors colouring in competition prize presentation, Friday night's band is Phineus Q and Saturday night's band is The Chris Bax Band.

Now, when it comes to prizes, here's what you need to know:

The early bird random prize will be drawn at 7:30am Friday (it will only occur in Bray Park and you need to present to win).

Fishing competition prizes: weigh in a fish, catch a big fish. Make sure you're in Memorial or Bray Park Sunday night. Technically anglers can prioritise fishing success until Sunday afternoon when they need to return to weigh in and claim their prizes.

The Major Fishing Competition prize is the 630 Sea Jay Vision with an upgraded outboard from a 150hp Yamaha Outboard to a 200hp.

Promotional prizes: If you don't fish the comp and weigh in a fish, then you can watch the prize draws from in Memorial or Bray Park Friday/Saturday/Sunday nights or via the live stream to claim your prize.

The Major Promotional prize is the ALL NEW Isuzu DMAX dual cab ute.

Registrations are now open on the website: boynetannumhookup.com.au, so make sure you don't miss out!