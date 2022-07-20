The Brad Arthur Remark That Shows The Eels Are Under "Premiership Pressure"

Brad Arthur has found himself in the headline for all the wrong reasons ahead of his side's clash with the Broncos on Thursday night. 

Reports emerged on Monday that Arthur's management has sounded out a rival Sydney club to takeover as head coach from next year. 

Arthur has since denied the reports but a comment from the Eels' head coach around the the club's Premiership window sparked the interest of Triple M's Mark Geyer.

