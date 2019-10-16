The Bradley Hill Deal Has Finally Actually Happened

Bradley Hill’s long awaited trade to St Kilda has finally gone through.

In return, Fremantle will get pick 10 and 58 in this year’s draft and Saints midfielder Blake Acres.

The Dockers will also get their second and fourth-round picks in the 2020 draft.

St Kilda will also get Fremantle's third-round pick in 2020.

Trade details:

- St Kilda receive Bradley Hill and Fremantle future third-round pick

- Fremantle receive Blake Acres, pick 10, pick 58, 2020 second-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick

