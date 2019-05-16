The Brand New Song From Elton John Is Here

The brand new song by Elton John is out now and we love it.

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again is the only new song by Elton from the film Rocketman, out later this month.

The upbeat, feel good, rock song includes vocals from Taron Egerton, who plays Elton in the film and nails that classic early Elton sound.

This is the second release from the film's soundtrack, the first Taron's amazing take on the hit single Rocket Man (read more here).

Get your copy of (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again here

Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture is out 24 May and available for pre-order now.

Rocketman is in cinemas 30th May.

