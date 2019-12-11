The British Prime Minister Just Hid In A Fridge Dressed Up As A Milkman

Today (12th December) the UK goes to the polls to elect a new government. Meanwhile strong favourite to retain his position as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has gone to stand in a freezer rather than do an interview with breakfast television.

Having already dodged one-on-one interviews with both the BBC's Jeremy Vine and Andrew Neil during the campaign, Boris was out on the campaign trail at a dairy, dressed up as a milkman (yes, really) when he emerged from a dairy to be greeted by the team from Good Morning Britain - the UK equivalent of Sunrise but presented by prize bell-end Piers Morgan.

At this point Johnson's advisor was caught on camera saying "Oh for f*cks sake!" (again, yes really)

Then Boris turned around and was guided into a walk-in freezer. (we're not making this up)

And it didn't get any less weird when ten minutes later the actual Prime Minister came out carrying a crate of milk bottles and put them in a van before leaving.

Watch it here:

The results of the UK Election will be known on Friday our time. Meanwhile, who remembers when we won the Ashes...?