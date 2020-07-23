The Broome Chilli Festival Is Coming In Hot This September!

Coming in hot! The Broome Chilli Festival is back this September, where you can see the bravest (or craziest) humans eat the hottest chilli's in the world!

But that's not all that will be happening, There's going to be a bunch of stuff for you to do and see while you're there.

Watch the brave ones take on the chilli eating content, check out the stalls, let the kids visit the kids corner, enjoy the chilli jerky competition and the chilli condiments competition, have a look at the chilli desserts competition, soak up the live music and get stuck in to the prizes and giveaways!

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1pm-5pm

Location: Broome Lotteries House

