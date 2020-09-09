The Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum Is Almost Here!

Car fanatics, we have some great news for you!

The Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum will be opening their doors on October 11th, where they will be showcasing a wide range of veteran, vintage and classic vehicles, as well as motorbikes and racing cars.

BGMM Chair Paul Stubber said he was excited for the City of Bunbury to have an iconic tourist destination, expected to generate up to $4.6 million a year in economic benefit.

“The members of the BGMM are passionate vintage and classic vehicle enthusiasts and are very excited about establishing what will be an extraordinary collection to rival any in Australia... " - Chair Paul Stubber

Mr Stubber said the non-for-profit group is happy to be bringing more people to Bunbury and to have a hand in reinvigorating the local economy.

“We are very proud to not only be developing another tourist attraction for Bunbury, but contributing to kick-starting the local economy again following a devastating pandemic, by bringing visitors to the town who will stay and spend in our cafes, restaurants and shops.” - Chair Paul Stubber

Renovations are currently underway, to ready the space for an impressive collection of classic & vintage cars.

The Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum is located in the old South's building on Wellington Street and is expected to open in October 2020.

