The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners Need Your Help To Help Our Farmers

The community of Corryong and surrounds have been devastated from bush fires in the last week with firefighters, locals and volunteers working tirelessly to save homes and farms.

Unfortunately, there have been farms that have been left devastated without water or feed for their livestock.

The Burrumbottock Hay Runners are most famous for helping farmers and now they need YOUR help to get feed to our farmers that desperately need it.

Here they are helping out farmers in Corryong