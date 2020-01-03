The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners Need Your Help To Help Our Farmers

For those affected by the fires

Article heading image for The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners Need Your Help To Help Our Farmers

The community of Corryong and surrounds have been devastated from bush fires in the last week with firefighters, locals and volunteers working tirelessly to save homes and farms. 

Unfortunately, there have been farms that have been left devastated without water or feed for their livestock. 

The Burrumbottock Hay Runners are most famous for helping farmers and now they need YOUR help to get feed to our farmers that desperately need it. 

Here they are helping out farmers in Corryong

Please donate here

8 hours ago

albury
corryong
burrumbuttockhayrunners
Listen Live!
albury
corryong
burrumbuttockhayrunners
albury
corryong
burrumbuttockhayrunners
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs