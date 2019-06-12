The Cadillac Three Introduce Fans to Country Fuzz at Hometown Haunt

Images: The Cadillac Three

The Cadillac Three were back in their hometown of Nashville, TN last week with two amped up performances – Whiskey Jam (6/3) and a sold-out headline show at The Basement (6/6).

Returning to a cherished haunt, the trio celebrated the launch of Country Fuzz and gave the audience a taste of their signature vibe – gritty and amplified.

The exclusive merch line is the namesake of TC3’s nationwide tour, which currently runs coast-to-coast throughout the summer: https://countryfuzzclothing.com/.

A limited number of fans snagged the in-demand ticket and met the band before they launched into a sweaty 90-minute set.



As Rolling Stone notes, “few things compare to witnessing the Cadillac Three in a hot and sweaty club.”

“Our Country Fuzz show is what it’s all about for us," mused TC3. "Sharing energy and creating a vibe with our fans to make memorable nights like this one. We’ve always wanted to create our own little world and anyone who wants to join we welcome in! Our new Country Fuzz Clothing Line is no different, it’s something we’ve been dreaming up for the last couple years and we knew there was no better place to launch it than in our hometown of Nashville during CMA Fest, where we first started doing gigs at The Basement."

In addition to their own catalogue, TC3 is credited on cuts for Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert and Steven Tyler, to name a few.

GRAMMY®-nominated frontman Jaren picked up a CMA Triple Play Award for three chart-topping singles in a 12-month period: “Beachin’” (Jake Owen), “Sunshine & Whiskey” (Frankie Ballard) and “Raise ‘Em Up” (Keith Urban featuring Eric Church), which also earned him an ACM Award nomination for Song of the Year.

Check out COUNTRY FUZZ.