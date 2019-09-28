The Canberra Radiers' Have A Bizarre Match-Day Routine

Some of the stars of the Canberra Raiders side that defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Friday night's Preliminary Final played a full round of golf just hour before.
The star of the show Josh Papalii joined Triple M NRL post-game and spoke about his match-day routine.
LISTEN HERE:
Raiders captain Jarrod Croker joined Triple M Saturday NRL and commented on some of his teammates routine on match-day.
"They'll go and play in a comp on game day," Croker joked on Triple M Saturday NRL.
"I could think of nothing worse and frustrating."
LISTEN HERE: