The Casella Family Brand Is Set To Donate $50,000!

The Casella Family Brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary! With this impressive milestone, Casella is launching 'Casella50for50' and will be donating $50,000 this year across five wine regions for projects which will benefit the community. As if wine didn't give us enough joy already!

The following regions will each receive $10,000:

Riverina

Barossa

Limestone Coast

Rutherglen

Glenrowan

'Casella50for50' is a way for the company to thank the community for ongoing support over the years. Community is a core value of the Casella Family Brand and they continuously look to provide support through different charities, and more recently this funding.

The group is calling for any not-for-profit organisations, project organisers or foundations to apply for a portion of the fund to develop projects. Groups can apply through HERE.

Applications close 31st of July so get in quick!