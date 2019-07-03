The Casella Family Brand Is Set To Donate $50,000!

Do you have a worthy cause?

Jessica Ambler

an hour ago

Jessica Ambler

Article heading image for The Casella Family Brand Is Set To Donate $50,000!

visitvictoria.com

The Casella Family Brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary! With this impressive milestone, Casella is launching 'Casella50for50' and will be donating $50,000 this year across five wine regions for projects which will benefit the community. As if wine didn't give us enough joy already!

The following regions will each receive $10,000:

  • Riverina
  • Barossa
  • Limestone Coast
  • Rutherglen
  • Glenrowan
Post

'Casella50for50' is a way for the company to thank the community for ongoing support over the years. Community is a core value of the Casella Family Brand and they continuously look to provide support through different charities, and more recently this funding. 

Post

The group is calling for any not-for-profit organisations, project organisers or foundations to apply for a portion of the fund to develop projects. Groups can apply through HERE.

Applications close 31st of July so get in quick!

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs