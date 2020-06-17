The Cast Of Ghostbusters Came Together For The Nostalgic Reunion We ALL Needed

It's the reunion we didn't know we needed but boy, are we glad it's here!

Ghostbusters Alumni have come together for Josh Gad's quarantine Youtube series Reunited Apart, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and of course, Director Ivan Reitman.

But the key cast members were definitely not alone, with Reitman's son Jason Reitman, song writer & performer Ray Parker Jr. as well as other cast members and writers joining the star studded Zoom call.

The episode takes us for a nostalgic drive down memory lane, with cast members rehashing some of their favourite moments during filming, with Sigourney Weaver giving special mention to Murray's improvised Piano scene.

Murray also pointed out the moment he knew the film was going to be a huge success, following an early screening of the Slimer Ballroom scene, over Thanksgiving dinner at Reitman's house.

Josh Gad's fellow Ghostbuster super-fan Kumail Nanjiani, was also lucky enough to sit in on the call and was given the opportunity to quiz the actors on some of their famous lines.

Taking his love for Ghostbusters one hilarious step further (questionably, one step too far for some), Nanjiani told the crew he loved the franchise SO much, the pecking order of love in his house went Ghostbusters, Mum, Ghostbusters two, then poor ol Dad.

The guests also made a point of taking a moment to appreciate their late co-writer and co-star Harold Ramis, who passed away back in 2014.

Jason Reitman is currently in the process of directing the upcoming sequel - Ghostbusters: Afterlife and blatantly refused to give away any details aside from it's delay to March 5, 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

To wrap up a heartwarming and down right enjoyable segment, Parker Jr. played the Ghostbusters theme song on an electric guitar, giving viewers the warm shot of childhood nostalgia we all desperately need!

Do yourself a favour and check out the full, hilarious reunion special below...

